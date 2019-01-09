recruiting

CP+B vets unveil global network for creatives
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

Jay Gelardi and Russell Heubach have launched Gypsy, a network of global creative talent capitalising on remote workers and the many layoffs from the big holding companies.

More C-suite contract jobs and in-housing growth to come
Jan 9, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Talent recruiters and acquisitions specialists Grace Blue lays out its 2019 industry predictions.

Advancing the diversity agenda
Sep 19, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

A TBWA-supported roundtable involving members of Campaign’s 2018 Women to Watch list underlines the need for new approaches for a more inclusive workforce.

Agencies: Rethink your JDs if you're serious about top talent
Oct 26, 2015
Tyron Giuliani

Agencies need to use everything at their disposal to attract people who are otherwise likely to gravitate towards other industries. So why is so little attention given to job descriptions, asks Tyron Giuliani.

