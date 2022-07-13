Search
Jul 13, 2022
Consumers want content from real people, not influencers: US study
The misuse of influencers may even hurt a brand's perception, the EnTribe report says.
Jul 27, 2010
AirAsia appoints eYeka to launch 'Real people, real stories' campaign
AirAsia has appointed eYeka for its online campaign 'Real people, real stories', asking travellers to share how AirAsia has changed their lives for the better in a 30 to 90s video or animation.
