Consumers want content from real people, not influencers: US study
Jul 13, 2022
Natasha Bach

Consumers want content from real people, not influencers: US study

The misuse of influencers may even hurt a brand's perception, the EnTribe report says.

AirAsia appoints eYeka to launch 'Real people, real stories' campaign
Jul 27, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

AirAsia appoints eYeka to launch 'Real people, real stories' campaign

AirAsia has appointed eYeka for its online campaign 'Real people, real stories', asking travellers to share how AirAsia has changed their lives for the better in a 30 to 90s video or animation.

