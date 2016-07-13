raya

Raya film festival: Watch ads from Julie’s, Petronas, McDonald’s and more
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Raya film festival: Watch ads from Julie's, Petronas, McDonald's and more

This year’s top prize goes to snack brand Julie’s, whose ad turned Raya stereotypes on its head and will be remembered for years to come.

Lessons from sifting Hari Raya Puasa travel trends
Jul 13, 2016
Russell Young

Lessons from sifting Hari Raya Puasa travel trends

Data analysis yields insights for travel marketers, writes Sojern's Russell Young.

Petronas opts for nostalgic cheer over sadness this Aidilfitri
Jul 21, 2014
Emily Tan

Petronas opts for nostalgic cheer over sadness this Aidilfitri

KUALA LUMPUR - This year, Petronas Malaysia's much anticipated annual commercial for Hari Raya Aidilfitri (the celebration marking the end of the month of Ramadan) steps away from the usual guilt-inducing tearjerk ads and focuses on the pure joy of family.

CASE STUDY: Telekom Malaysia updates Hari Raya greetings through Facebook
Aug 30, 2012
Staff Writer

CASE STUDY: Telekom Malaysia updates Hari Raya greetings through Facebook

MALAYSIA - Telekom Malaysia’s youth platform, EveryoneConnects (EC), launched a personalised Raya greeting in Malaysia.

