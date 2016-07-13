Search
raya
1 day ago
Raya film festival: Watch ads from Julie’s, Petronas, McDonald’s and more
This year’s top prize goes to snack brand Julie’s, whose ad turned Raya stereotypes on its head and will be remembered for years to come.
Jul 13, 2016
Lessons from sifting Hari Raya Puasa travel trends
Data analysis yields insights for travel marketers, writes Sojern's Russell Young.
Jul 21, 2014
Petronas opts for nostalgic cheer over sadness this Aidilfitri
KUALA LUMPUR - This year, Petronas Malaysia's much anticipated annual commercial for Hari Raya Aidilfitri (the celebration marking the end of the month of Ramadan) steps away from the usual guilt-inducing tearjerk ads and focuses on the pure joy of family.
Aug 30, 2012
CASE STUDY: Telekom Malaysia updates Hari Raya greetings through Facebook
MALAYSIA - Telekom Malaysia’s youth platform, EveryoneConnects (EC), launched a personalised Raya greeting in Malaysia.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins