Quiz time: Which emojis are most popular in APAC?
It's World Emoji Day on Saturday. Celebrate with a quiz based on recent data from Facebook about emoji popularity across the region.
Quiz: Are you making good use of your data?
David Sanderson, CEO and founder of Nugit, has a quick test for brands to see how savvy they are at making the most of the data they sit on.
Media masterminds needed for fun pub quiz next Tuesday
If you work at a media agency and believe you and your colleagues know your trivia, we want you for the Mastermind Quiz, taking place next Tuesday evening, presented by BBC World News and BBC.com in association with Campaign Asia-Pacific.
CASE STUDY: How PepsiCo’s Sting enhanced brand awareness through gaming
PepsiCo worked with Sofresh to build excitement around its Sting brand and Amazing Race Vietnam sponsorship.
Win a trip to Spikes 2011 with Microsoft's digital quiz
HONG KONG - Microsoft Advertising invites digital gurus to try their wits once again with its quiz, Digital Zenses Championship.
