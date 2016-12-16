quiz

Quiz time: Which emojis are most popular in APAC?
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Quiz time: Which emojis are most popular in APAC?

It's World Emoji Day on Saturday. Celebrate with a quiz based on recent data from Facebook about emoji popularity across the region.

Quiz: Are you making good use of your data?
Dec 16, 2016
David Sanderson

Quiz: Are you making good use of your data?

David Sanderson, CEO and founder of Nugit, has a quick test for brands to see how savvy they are at making the most of the data they sit on.

Media masterminds needed for fun pub quiz next Tuesday
Feb 18, 2013
Staff Reporters

Media masterminds needed for fun pub quiz next Tuesday

If you work at a media agency and believe you and your colleagues know your trivia, we want you for the Mastermind Quiz, taking place next Tuesday evening, presented by BBC World News and BBC.com in association with Campaign Asia-Pacific.

CASE STUDY: How PepsiCo’s Sting enhanced brand awareness through gaming
Dec 19, 2012
Sophie Chen

CASE STUDY: How PepsiCo’s Sting enhanced brand awareness through gaming

PepsiCo worked with Sofresh to build excitement around its Sting brand and Amazing Race Vietnam sponsorship.

Win a trip to Spikes 2011 with Microsoft's digital quiz
Jun 16, 2011
Staff Reporters

Win a trip to Spikes 2011 with Microsoft's digital quiz

HONG KONG - Microsoft Advertising invites digital gurus to try their wits once again with its quiz, Digital Zenses Championship.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

1 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

2 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

3 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

5 Tide washes away goodwill with an insulting and strategically braindead ad

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

6 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

7 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

8 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

9 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

10 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?