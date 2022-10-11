qatar 2022

World Cup 2022: Festive football’s big-money gamble
Oct 11, 2022
Arvind Hickman

A winter World Cup poses tough decisions for marketers and agencies. Focus on the footie or the Christmas cheer? Address the controversies surrounding Qatar as the host nation or not? There’s money to be made for brands that get it right and reputations to be lost for those that don’t.

McDonald's Asia CMO on his first-ever global World Cup campaign and more
Sep 29, 2022
Nikita Mishra

Eugene Lee opens up in a wide-ranging interview about its upcoming 2022 FIFA campaign, leveraging creativity, the metaverse, their menu and his own marketing role.

