Search
qatar 2022
Oct 11, 2022
World Cup 2022: Festive football’s big-money gamble
A winter World Cup poses tough decisions for marketers and agencies. Focus on the footie or the Christmas cheer? Address the controversies surrounding Qatar as the host nation or not? There’s money to be made for brands that get it right and reputations to be lost for those that don’t.
Sep 29, 2022
McDonald's Asia CMO on his first-ever global World Cup campaign and more
Eugene Lee opens up in a wide-ranging interview about its upcoming 2022 FIFA campaign, leveraging creativity, the metaverse, their menu and his own marketing role.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins