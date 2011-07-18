Search
1 day ago
Publicis appoints co-CEOs in Thailand
The network has replaced long-time leader Songkran "Jod" Sethesompobe with two new leaders under a co-CEO structure.
Jul 18, 2011
Gudang Garam shortlists three agencies for new brand
JAKARTA - Gudang Garam, one of Indonesia's largest cigarette producers, is believed to have shortlisted three agencies for the creative business of a new brand to launch soon in Indonesia.
Mar 9, 2011
Publicis Thailand scoops Gudang Garam's Surya 16
BANGKOK - Publicis Thailand has picked up Indonesian cigarette manufacturer Gudang Garam's flagship brand Surya 16 following a competitive pitch.
