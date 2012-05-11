publicis greater china

Publicis Greater China fully geared up with new top management structure
May 11, 2012
Benjamin Li

Publicis Greater China fully geared up with new top management structure

GREATER CHINA - After a transitional period under Jeffrey Yu, who succeeded Laurie Kwong as Greater China CEO earlier this year, Publicis Greater China is fully geared up to make a big leap with a new top-management structure for its China and Hong Kong offices.

Jeffrey Yu to replace Laurie Kwong as CEO of Publicis Greater China
Feb 20, 2012
Benjamin Li

Jeffrey Yu to replace Laurie Kwong as CEO of Publicis Greater China

GREATER CHINA - Publicis Worldwide has appointed Jeffrey Yu, former chairman of Bates Asia, as Greater China CEO. Current Greater China CEO Laurie Kwong has announced her decision to step down, and will leave at the end of April.

