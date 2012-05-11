publicis greater china
How Publicis Groupe Greater China is building a new paradigm on talent acquisition and retention
Staff turnover is dropping in Publicis Groupe Greater China thanks to a new initiative which grants employees the autonomy to volunteer for new roles, promotions, or pay hikes outside the regular evaluation cycle.
Publicis Greater China fully geared up with new top management structure
GREATER CHINA - After a transitional period under Jeffrey Yu, who succeeded Laurie Kwong as Greater China CEO earlier this year, Publicis Greater China is fully geared up to make a big leap with a new top-management structure for its China and Hong Kong offices.
Jeffrey Yu to replace Laurie Kwong as CEO of Publicis Greater China
GREATER CHINA - Publicis Worldwide has appointed Jeffrey Yu, former chairman of Bates Asia, as Greater China CEO. Current Greater China CEO Laurie Kwong has announced her decision to step down, and will leave at the end of April.
