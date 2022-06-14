publicis china

Publicis China buys digital product consultancy Wiredcraft
Jun 14, 2022
Rahul Sachitanand

With over 100 staff, this deal will help scale the network's digital transformation capabilities in the market.

Dongfeng Citroën appoints Publicis China for new car launch
Apr 26, 2012
Benjamin Li

Dongfeng Citroën appoints Publicis China for new car launch

SHANGHAI - Dongfeng Citroen has tapped Publicis Shanghai for creative duties ahead of the launch of a new vehicle in China.

Publicis China CEO Sheena Jeng leaves after 12 years
Jan 11, 2011
Benjamin Li

Publicis China CEO Sheena Jeng leaves after 12 years

SHANGHAI - Sheena Jeng, CEO of Publicis China, will resign from the Publicis Groupe in March and move back to her native Taiwan. Laurie Kwong, CEO of Publicis Greater China, will oversee all of Publicis China’s operations.

