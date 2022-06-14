Search
Jun 14, 2022
Publicis China buys digital product consultancy Wiredcraft
With over 100 staff, this deal will help scale the network's digital transformation capabilities in the market.
Apr 26, 2012
Dongfeng Citroën appoints Publicis China for new car launch
SHANGHAI - Dongfeng Citroen has tapped Publicis Shanghai for creative duties ahead of the launch of a new vehicle in China.
Jan 11, 2011
Publicis China CEO Sheena Jeng leaves after 12 years
SHANGHAI - Sheena Jeng, CEO of Publicis China, will resign from the Publicis Groupe in March and move back to her native Taiwan. Laurie Kwong, CEO of Publicis Greater China, will oversee all of Publicis China’s operations.
