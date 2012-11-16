Search
public safety
1 day ago
‘No longer reliable’: Twitter chaos means public safety messaging gets a rethink
Transportation and public-health agencies used to go to Twitter first during an emergency. Now it’s not so simple.
Nov 16, 2012
Metro Trains Melbourne says stupidity at stations is 'dumbest way to die'
MELBOURNE – Metro Trains Melbourne has launched a campaign that uses humour to remind people to behave in a sensible manner when in the vicinity of trains.
