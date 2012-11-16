public safety

‘No longer reliable’: Twitter chaos means public safety messaging gets a rethink
1 day ago
Chris Daniels

Transportation and public-health agencies used to go to Twitter first during an emergency. Now it’s not so simple.

Metro Trains Melbourne says stupidity at stations is 'dumbest way to die'
Nov 16, 2012
Staff Reporters

MELBOURNE – Metro Trains Melbourne has launched a campaign that uses humour to remind people to behave in a sensible manner when in the vicinity of trains.

