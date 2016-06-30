public
Elizabeth Holmes scandal: a reminder that PR must protect journalistic independence
The relationship between PR and the press is a vital one. We on this side of the fence need to do everything we can to preserve it.
The rising stock of public affairs amid APAC's diverse political lanscape
With all the different regimes and governments to deal with across Asia-Pacific, public affairs specialists are increasingly in demand, both agency and client-side, as the region continues be a goldmine for brands.
An audience with the Pope's PR man: Father Federico Lombardi
With the Catholic Church under new management and undergoing major reform, Alex Benady talks to the man responsible for communicating 'the Francis effect' to the masses.
Ogilvy PR captures China Fortune Land Development from local agency
BEIJING - Ogilvy PR has won a new property account, China Fortune Land Development, a company that invests primarily in industrial parks.
Ruder Finn opts for partnership with S&W Public Relations in China instead of opening office
CHENGDU - Ruder Finn has signed an agreement with S&W Public Relations to expand its presence into the central and western provinces of China.
Scott Kronick to lead Ogilvy PR in Asia as Steve Dahllof retires
BEIJING - Steve Dahllof, president & CEO of Ogilvy PR Asia-Pacific, will be succeeded by Scott Kronick, the agency’s current president for North Asia, after he retires at the end of 2013.
