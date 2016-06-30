public

Elizabeth Holmes scandal: a reminder that PR must protect journalistic independence
19 hours ago
Pete Sigrist

Elizabeth Holmes scandal: a reminder that PR must protect journalistic independence

The relationship between PR and the press is a vital one. We on this side of the fence need to do everything we can to preserve it.

The rising stock of public affairs amid APAC's diverse political lanscape
Jun 30, 2016
Faaez Samadi

The rising stock of public affairs amid APAC's diverse political lanscape

With all the different regimes and governments to deal with across Asia-Pacific, public affairs specialists are increasingly in demand, both agency and client-side, as the region continues be a goldmine for brands.

An audience with the Pope's PR man: Father Federico Lombardi
Jan 9, 2014
Alex Benady

An audience with the Pope's PR man: Father Federico Lombardi

With the Catholic Church under new management and undergoing major reform, Alex Benady talks to the man responsible for communicating 'the Francis effect' to the masses.

Ogilvy PR captures China Fortune Land Development from local agency
Sep 6, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Ogilvy PR captures China Fortune Land Development from local agency

BEIJING - Ogilvy PR has won a new property account, China Fortune Land Development, a company that invests primarily in industrial parks.

Ruder Finn opts for partnership with S&W Public Relations in China instead of opening office
Sep 3, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Ruder Finn opts for partnership with S&W Public Relations in China instead of opening office

CHENGDU - Ruder Finn has signed an agreement with S&W Public Relations to expand its presence into the central and western provinces of China.

Scott Kronick to lead Ogilvy PR in Asia as Steve Dahllof retires
Aug 22, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Scott Kronick to lead Ogilvy PR in Asia as Steve Dahllof retires

BEIJING - Steve Dahllof, president & CEO of Ogilvy PR Asia-Pacific, will be succeeded by Scott Kronick, the agency’s current president for North Asia, after he retires at the end of 2013.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

3 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

4 20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

5 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

6 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

The top 10 liquor and spirits brands in Asia-Pacific

7 Top 10: Asia's favourite spirits brands

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

8 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

9 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

But WTF is the metaverse, really?

10 But WTF is the metaverse, really?