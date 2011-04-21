Search
Sharlene Wu replaces Jeff Kwek as CEO of Grey China
Former Proximity China CEO replaces Jeff Kwek, whose stint lasted only 18 months, due to family reasons, Campaign understands.
Apr 21, 2011
BBDO Proximity China assembles new leadership team
SHANGHAI - BBDO Proximity has announced a new leadership team in China with Douglas Lin as managing director, Jonathan Ip as head of creative and Daniel Tao as head of business.
