Sharlene Wu replaces Jeff Kwek as CEO of Grey China
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Former Proximity China CEO replaces Jeff Kwek, whose stint lasted only 18 months, due to family reasons, Campaign understands.

BBDO Proximity China assembles new leadership team
Apr 21, 2011
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - BBDO Proximity has announced a new leadership team in China with Douglas Lin as managing director, Jonathan Ip as head of creative and Daniel Tao as head of business.

