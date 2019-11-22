Search
private marketplace
Nov 22, 2019
The Washington Post: being owned by Jeff Bezos 'allows us to think long term'
EXCLUSIVE: The Washington Post's new chief revenue officer Joy Robins talks to Campaign about the future of media, innovation under Jeff Bezos, and the Post's attempts to build a digital ad network to rival the big platforms.
Aug 22, 2019
Why PMPs can help brands break the duopoly habit
Spending for ads on Facebook and Google remains an easy decision. But private marketplaces offer compelling advantages and are overcoming more objections.
Mar 6, 2017
The simplest solution to digital marketers’ complex problems
Deepika Nikhilender of CtrlShift makes the case for private marketplaces, which so far have not found wide adoption in Asia.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins