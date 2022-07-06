Search
Jul 6, 2022
Journalists ignore 97% of PR pitches
The average journalist response rate to media pitches is down 10 per cent on last year, with the vast majority of pitch emails being ignored.
Sep 26, 2017
3 things automation can and cannot do to reshape PR
How far can companies like SumoStory go to bring technological efficiency to the practice?
Jan 18, 2010
Live Issue... Embargoing the press release, period
It's the quintessential PR tool. But has the time come to tear up the press release?
