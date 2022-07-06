press release

Journalists ignore 97% of PR pitches
Jul 6, 2022
Evie Barrett

Journalists ignore 97% of PR pitches

The average journalist response rate to media pitches is down 10 per cent on last year, with the vast majority of pitch emails being ignored.

3 things automation can and cannot do to reshape PR
Sep 26, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

3 things automation can and cannot do to reshape PR

How far can companies like SumoStory go to bring technological efficiency to the practice?

Live Issue... Embargoing the press release, period
Jan 18, 2010
Anita Davis

Live Issue... Embargoing the press release, period

It's the quintessential PR tool. But has the time come to tear up the press release?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries