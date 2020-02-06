prasanth kumar

Indian ad spend to grow 10.7% in 2020: GroupM report
Feb 6, 2020
Campaign India Team

Digital to be the second largest medium this year

Wavemaker names South Asia CEO as Kartik Sharma exits
Jan 29, 2020
Campaign India Team

Ajay Gupte was previously the COO.

GroupM promotes two in India
Nov 14, 2019
Campaign India Team

GroupM India appoints Sidharth Parashar as president for investments and pricing and Ashwin Padmanabhan as president for partnerships and trading.

GroupM makes CEO change in South Asia
May 21, 2019
Staff Reporters

Prasanth Kumar to take over as Sam Singh departs to join ByteDance.

