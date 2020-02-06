Search
prasanth kumar
Feb 6, 2020
Indian ad spend to grow 10.7% in 2020: GroupM report
Digital to be the second largest medium this year
Jan 29, 2020
Wavemaker names South Asia CEO as Kartik Sharma exits
Ajay Gupte was previously the COO.
Nov 14, 2019
GroupM promotes two in India
GroupM India appoints Sidharth Parashar as president for investments and pricing and Ashwin Padmanabhan as president for partnerships and trading.
May 21, 2019
GroupM makes CEO change in South Asia
Prasanth Kumar to take over as Sam Singh departs to join ByteDance.
