Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of Dentsu Indonesia
Watono is leaving at the end of January to take on a role in a newly established holding company for Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises, while Kamdar expands his Singapore CEO remit.
Isobar launches mobile 'hackathon' event in Asia
SINGAPORE - Digital marketing agency Isobar is launching a global initiative called Isobar Create 32 with a mobile solutions competition in Asia-Pacific this weekend.
The Upper Storey joins Aegis’ Isobar network
SINGAPORE - Aegis has acquired a minority share in award-winning digital agency The Upper Storey (TUS) which becomes part of Isobar Asia Pacific and rebrands as TUS Isobar.
The Upper Storey scoops web development for Kotak Life Insurance in India
MUMBAI - Indian based insurance giant Kotak Life Insurance has hired The Upper Storey (TUS) as its web development partner following a pitch against undisclosed agencies.
