Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of Dentsu Indonesia
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Watono is leaving at the end of January to take on a role in a newly established holding company for Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises, while Kamdar expands his Singapore CEO remit.

Isobar launches mobile 'hackathon' event in Asia
Feb 19, 2013
Racheal Lee

Isobar launches mobile 'hackathon' event in Asia

SINGAPORE - Digital marketing agency Isobar is launching a global initiative called Isobar Create 32 with a mobile solutions competition in Asia-Pacific this weekend.

The Upper Storey joins Aegis’ Isobar network
Jan 31, 2012
Staff Reporters

The Upper Storey joins Aegis’ Isobar network

SINGAPORE - Aegis has acquired a minority share in award-winning digital agency The Upper Storey (TUS) which becomes part of Isobar Asia Pacific and rebrands as TUS Isobar.

The Upper Storey scoops web development for Kotak Life Insurance in India
Nov 2, 2010
Benjamin Li

The Upper Storey scoops web development for Kotak Life Insurance in India

MUMBAI - Indian based insurance giant Kotak Life Insurance has hired The Upper Storey (TUS) as its web development partner following a pitch against undisclosed agencies.

