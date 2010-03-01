pr news

Bite Communications wins key HP account in APAC, EMEA
Mar 1, 2010
Anita Davis

Bite Communications wins key HP account in APAC, EMEA

ASIA-PACIFIC - Hewlett-Packard has handed Bite Communications its corporate innovation and sustainability communications account in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

