Unilever pledges no more ads on Pornhub after press criticism
Nov 4, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Unilever pledges no more ads on Pornhub after press criticism

Kraft Heinz declines to say whether it would advertise on porn site again after Sunday Times investigation.

Pornhub unveils new genre of 'pollinator porn' to help save bees
Apr 17, 2019
Brittaney Kiefer

Pornhub unveils new genre of 'pollinator porn' to help save bees

Adult entertainment website wants to preserve bee fornication to help planet survive.

Pornhub's 'F your period' encourages female users to practice self-care
Feb 1, 2018
Zoë Beery

Pornhub's 'F your period' encourages female users to practice self-care

Claiming orgasms can help alleviate period pain, the service offers women free access to its ad-free premium service during that time of the month.

