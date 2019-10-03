piracy

Asia’s top telcos grapple with piracy boost in golden era of TV
Oct 3, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Asia’s top telcos grapple with piracy boost in golden era of TV

As viewers are offered more choice than ever before and TV production flourishes, so too does piracy.

Casbaa lays out framework to curb streaming devices
Oct 19, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Casbaa lays out framework to curb streaming devices

The pay-TV trade body announced the formation of a coalition of content distributors to crack down on 'syndicates' selling illegal streaming devices.

Hong Kong effort removes ads from piracy sites
Oct 4, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Hong Kong effort removes ads from piracy sites

Hong Kong Creative Industries Association targets 'blacklist' of 14 overseas-hosted sites.

Raising the stakes in fighting fakes
Feb 14, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Raising the stakes in fighting fakes

As China strives to shake off its reputation as the counterfeit capital of the world, brands and retailers are turning to technology to combat the copycats.

Youku purchases rights to stream Hollywood flick
Jan 7, 2011
Staff Reporters

Youku purchases rights to stream Hollywood flick

BEIJING – Youku, one of the biggest video-sharing websites in China, has purchased rights from Warner Bros. to stream the blockbuster movie 'Inception' for five yuan (about 75 cents ) a viewing.

Music's comeback mobilises brands
Jun 16, 2010
David Tiltman

Music's comeback mobilises brands

With the music industry finally embracing the online space, brands are learning to build relationships through entertainment.

