Asia’s top telcos grapple with piracy boost in golden era of TV
As viewers are offered more choice than ever before and TV production flourishes, so too does piracy.
Casbaa lays out framework to curb streaming devices
The pay-TV trade body announced the formation of a coalition of content distributors to crack down on 'syndicates' selling illegal streaming devices.
Hong Kong effort removes ads from piracy sites
Hong Kong Creative Industries Association targets 'blacklist' of 14 overseas-hosted sites.
Raising the stakes in fighting fakes
As China strives to shake off its reputation as the counterfeit capital of the world, brands and retailers are turning to technology to combat the copycats.
Youku purchases rights to stream Hollywood flick
BEIJING – Youku, one of the biggest video-sharing websites in China, has purchased rights from Warner Bros. to stream the blockbuster movie 'Inception' for five yuan (about 75 cents ) a viewing.
Music's comeback mobilises brands
With the music industry finally embracing the online space, brands are learning to build relationships through entertainment.
