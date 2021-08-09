payme

Women to Watch 2022: Jaslin Goh, PayMe by HSBC
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Jaslin Goh, PayMe by HSBC

Thrown into deep water after joining the fintech industry, Goh has quickly demonstrated that she is a fast learner. This has allowed her to thrive outside of her comfort zone.

HSBC's PayMe ropes in Mirror's Keung To for Hong Kong's Wallet campaign
Aug 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

HSBC's PayMe ropes in Mirror's Keung To for Hong Kong's Wallet campaign

Developed with Ogilvy, the campaign shows the singer in PayMeow cat ears, singing the PayMe song and dancing with PayMeow, the brand's feline mascot.

