payme
13 hours ago
Women to Watch 2022: Jaslin Goh, PayMe by HSBC
Thrown into deep water after joining the fintech industry, Goh has quickly demonstrated that she is a fast learner. This has allowed her to thrive outside of her comfort zone.
Aug 9, 2021
HSBC's PayMe ropes in Mirror's Keung To for Hong Kong's Wallet campaign
Developed with Ogilvy, the campaign shows the singer in PayMeow cat ears, singing the PayMe song and dancing with PayMeow, the brand's feline mascot.
