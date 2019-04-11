pay gap

China’s influencer pay gap has closed—but not its culture gap
2 days ago
Jiaqi Luo

China’s influencer pay gap has closed—but not its culture gap

The influencer industry is rife with racial inequality. But in China, homegrown KOLs make more than their Western counterparts. So what’s the problem then?

Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey
Apr 11, 2019
Olivia Parker

Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey

Campaign and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of "diversity", whether it relates to gender, age, race or any other factor. One participant will win a ticket to our Women Leading Change event in Singapore, to hear the results.

Men in comms in APAC earn 28% more than women
Mar 15, 2018
Olivia Parker

Men in comms in APAC earn 28% more than women

A new report by Prospect and PublicAffairsAsia lays bare the extent of the pay gap between genders in the PR and communications industry in Asia Pacific.

WPP survey reveals gender pay gap at UK agencies
Mar 2, 2018
Emily Tan

WPP survey reveals gender pay gap at UK agencies

Gender Pay Gap report on WPP's UK agencies cites JWT as having the worst pay divide between men and women, while Kantar's gap is smallest.

