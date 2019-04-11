pay gap
China’s influencer pay gap has closed—but not its culture gap
The influencer industry is rife with racial inequality. But in China, homegrown KOLs make more than their Western counterparts. So what’s the problem then?
Look around your office. Is it serious about diversity? Take our survey
Campaign and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of "diversity", whether it relates to gender, age, race or any other factor. One participant will win a ticket to our Women Leading Change event in Singapore, to hear the results.
