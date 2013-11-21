patrick xu

WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided
18 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

The latest detainment comes as China continues to crack down on foreign companies’ conduct in light of evolving data, security and corruption laws.

GroupM names new China CEO
Nov 21, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - GroupM China has appointed Patrick Xu (徐俊) as its new chief executive officer effective March 2014, replacing Bessie Lee (李倩玲) who moved to WPP earlier this year.

3D Television: The Avatar Effect
Feb 4, 2010
Anita Davis

Early developers of 3D TV pushed for its adoption as long as 15 years ago, but the concept is finally moving on from a pipe dream to a reality. Yet after all the hype, what will 3D TV actually offer brands and media outlets?

