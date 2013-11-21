Search
patrick xu
18 hours ago
WPP executive understood to be detained in Shanghai, GroupM office raided
The latest detainment comes as China continues to crack down on foreign companies’ conduct in light of evolving data, security and corruption laws.
Nov 21, 2013
GroupM names new China CEO
SHANGHAI - GroupM China has appointed Patrick Xu (徐俊) as its new chief executive officer effective March 2014, replacing Bessie Lee (李倩玲) who moved to WPP earlier this year.
Feb 4, 2010
3D Television: The Avatar Effect
Early developers of 3D TV pushed for its adoption as long as 15 years ago, but the concept is finally moving on from a pipe dream to a reality. Yet after all the hype, what will 3D TV actually offer brands and media outlets?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins