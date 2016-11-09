Search
Havas opens entertainment comms agency Organic in Australia
Specialist agency, which counts Apple, Disney and Netflix among its clients, will tap into the "explosion" of TV and film production across Australia and New Zealand.
Nov 9, 2016
Web Profits comes to Asia at client insistence
In a rare move for the industry, Bellamy’s Organic asked the Australian digital agency to move into Asia with it, rather than finding a local partner.
