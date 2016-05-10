opinions

Is ‘new Chinese style’ coffee just another guochao aesthetic?
15 hours ago
Miranda Jarrett

Is ‘new Chinese style’ coffee just another guochao aesthetic?

It is only in the last few years that quality coffee has become a yuppie pursuit in Chinese cities. Their beautiful and meditative décor offers a reprieve from hurried city life.

Farewell to fidelity: I’m playi­ng the field
May 10, 2016
James Thompson

Farewell to fidelity: I’m playi­ng the field

I’m being unfaithful and, what’s more, I’m loving it.

Mobile hub: Native stats, a call for creativity and the cost of poor mobile UX
Apr 27, 2016
Graham Christie

Mobile hub: Native stats, a call for creativity and the cost of poor mobile UX

Download trends, native ads, video spend, creativity and poor mobile UX feature in this edition of Graham Christie's regular roundup, The Mobile Hub.

