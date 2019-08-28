opening
China's first Costco closes shortly after opening
A victim of its own success, the 20,000-square-meter supermarket closed early after being overrun by eager—and in some cases overly eager—consumers.
Wunderman and Agenda open Guangzhou offices
CHINA - Wunderman and Agenda has opened the doors to new offices in Guangzhou, bringing the span of the network's offices in China to six locations in three cities.
Singapore first in H&M's Southeast Asia entry strategy
SINGAPORE - H&M (Hennes & Mauritz AB) is taking its first step into Southeast Asia with a major store planned in central shopping district of Orchard Road, opening Autumn 2011.
Auditoire China to collaborate on grand opening of Porsche headquarters in Shanghai
SHANGHAI – After a three-round competitive pitch involving four agencies, Auditoire has been appointed to create and produce the grand opening event for the new flagship Porsche Centre in Shanghai Pudong.
