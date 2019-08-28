opening

China's first Costco closes shortly after opening
Aug 28, 2019
Jingjing Ma

China's first Costco closes shortly after opening

A victim of its own success, the 20,000-square-meter supermarket closed early after being overrun by eager—and in some cases overly eager—consumers.

Wunderman and Agenda open Guangzhou offices
Sep 14, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

Wunderman and Agenda open Guangzhou offices

CHINA - Wunderman and Agenda has opened the doors to new offices in Guangzhou, bringing the span of the network's offices in China to six locations in three cities.

Singapore first in H&M's Southeast Asia entry strategy
Nov 23, 2010
Unknown Unknown

Singapore first in H&M's Southeast Asia entry strategy

SINGAPORE - H&M (Hennes & Mauritz AB) is taking its first step into Southeast Asia with a major store planned in central shopping district of Orchard Road, opening Autumn 2011.

Auditoire China to collaborate on grand opening of Porsche headquarters in Shanghai
Jul 20, 2010
Jin Bo

Auditoire China to collaborate on grand opening of Porsche headquarters in Shanghai

SHANGHAI – After a three-round competitive pitch involving four agencies, Auditoire has been appointed to create and produce the grand opening event for the new flagship Porsche Centre in Shanghai Pudong.

