online advertising

Influential Euro regulator rules online advertising in GDPR breach
21 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Influential Euro regulator rules online advertising in GDPR breach

Belgium's APD-GBA is the lead enforcer on internet privacy for the European Union, so its findings will be seen as significant across the Continent.

PwC sees online advertising overtaking TV in Japan in 2019
Jun 15, 2018
David Blecken

PwC sees online advertising overtaking TV in Japan in 2019

A breakdown of the company's latest forecasts as to what will shape Japan’s media landscape up to 2022.

Let's make 2018 the year of transparency: WFA president
Jan 30, 2018
David Wheldon

Let's make 2018 the year of transparency: WFA president

For clients to see agencies as true business partners, we need to see meaningful commitments on both sides, built on transparency, openness, access and fair remuneration.

Japanese advertisers seen unprepared for brand safety threats
Apr 6, 2017
David Blecken

Japanese advertisers seen unprepared for brand safety threats

Marketers need to factor in the risks as they increase their investment in online branding.

Philippines, India lead highest ad revenue growth in APAC: IHS Markit
Apr 3, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Philippines, India lead highest ad revenue growth in APAC: IHS Markit

China records the highest growth in the online ad market.

Taking the 'Greek' out of programmatic relationships: Webinar highlights
Nov 26, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Taking the 'Greek' out of programmatic relationships: Webinar highlights

HONG KONG - This morning's finale of Campaign Asia-Pacific's series of webcasts for the year, presented in association with Turn, investigated the key ingredients to optimise not just programmatic buying campaigns, but the whole brand-agency-technology relationship.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

4 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

5 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

6 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

8 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

9 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands