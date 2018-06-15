online advertising
Influential Euro regulator rules online advertising in GDPR breach
Belgium's APD-GBA is the lead enforcer on internet privacy for the European Union, so its findings will be seen as significant across the Continent.
PwC sees online advertising overtaking TV in Japan in 2019
A breakdown of the company's latest forecasts as to what will shape Japan’s media landscape up to 2022.
Let's make 2018 the year of transparency: WFA president
For clients to see agencies as true business partners, we need to see meaningful commitments on both sides, built on transparency, openness, access and fair remuneration.
Japanese advertisers seen unprepared for brand safety threats
Marketers need to factor in the risks as they increase their investment in online branding.
Philippines, India lead highest ad revenue growth in APAC: IHS Markit
China records the highest growth in the online ad market.
Taking the 'Greek' out of programmatic relationships: Webinar highlights
HONG KONG - This morning's finale of Campaign Asia-Pacific's series of webcasts for the year, presented in association with Turn, investigated the key ingredients to optimise not just programmatic buying campaigns, but the whole brand-agency-technology relationship.
