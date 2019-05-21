Search
nonbinary
Underscoring inclusivity, gender-fluid fashion on the rise in China
The success of homegrown fashion label Bosie shows progress towards a more gender-free, non-conformist approach to fashion.
May 21, 2019
Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?
Stock picture houses and media companies are making more efforts to use photos that represent a broader spectrum of people, particularly women, than they have in the past. But while this could have big implications for advertising, there may still be a lot of work to do.
Oct 19, 2018
Kill the binary
Given how visible genderfluid and queer people are becoming in culture, I’m struck at our industry’s lack of movement in how we communicate with a society that cares less and less about gender in how they act, look, dress, or talk.
