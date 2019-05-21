nonbinary

Underscoring inclusivity, gender-fluid fashion on the rise in China
4 days ago
Yuhui Kong

Underscoring inclusivity, gender-fluid fashion on the rise in China

The success of homegrown fashion label Bosie shows progress towards a more gender-free, non-conformist approach to fashion.

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?
May 21, 2019
Olivia Parker

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?

Stock picture houses and media companies are making more efforts to use photos that represent a broader spectrum of people, particularly women, than they have in the past. But while this could have big implications for advertising, there may still be a lot of work to do.

Kill the binary
Oct 19, 2018
Rachel Lowenstein

Kill the binary

Given how visible genderfluid and queer people are becoming in culture, I’m struck at our industry’s lack of movement in how we communicate with a society that cares less and less about gender in how they act, look, dress, or talk.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

1 Pepsi unveils a new logo: a look back at the logos through the years

Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

2 Agency Report Cards 2022: We grade 30 APAC networks

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

3 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson on technology, the new brand work and where the magic lies

L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

4 L'Oréal acquires Aesop in $2.53 billion deal

Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

5 Dentsu parts with global chief creative officer Fred Levron

AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

6 AI-generated art: how brands and agencies can avoid an ethical disaster

Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

7 Move and win roundup: Week of March 27, 2023

‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

8 ‘One of a kind’: Weber Shandwick New York chief creative officer Angela Mears dies at age 35

Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

9 Campaign reveals global Agency of the Year shortlist

L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region

10 L'Oreal appoints new chief digital & marketing officer for SAPMENA region