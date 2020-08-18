nicky wang

Women to Watch 2020: Nicky Wang, WE Red Bridge
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Nicky Wang, WE Red Bridge

Nicky Wang has grown her agency a 100-strong team, with a client roster including eBay, Evernote, FC Barcelona, FILA, GSK and The Coca-Cola Company.

Thoughtful China Media launches ad-industry talk show
Aug 19, 2011
Benjamin Li

Thoughtful China Media launches ad-industry talk show

SHANGHAI - Thoughtful Media China is producing a series of online video programmes focused on the business of the media and ad industries in China. Independent PR agency Red Bridge Communications' managing partner, Nicky Wang, has made her media hosting debut on the weekly talk show.

