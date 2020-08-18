Search
nicky wang
Aug 18, 2020
Women to Watch 2020: Nicky Wang, WE Red Bridge
Nicky Wang has grown her agency a 100-strong team, with a client roster including eBay, Evernote, FC Barcelona, FILA, GSK and The Coca-Cola Company.
Aug 19, 2011
Thoughtful China Media launches ad-industry talk show
SHANGHAI - Thoughtful Media China is producing a series of online video programmes focused on the business of the media and ad industries in China. Independent PR agency Red Bridge Communications' managing partner, Nicky Wang, has made her media hosting debut on the weekly talk show.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins