ng tian it

Creative Minds: Ng Tian It really loves cop shows
4 days ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Ng Tian It really loves cop shows

The chief creative officer at Publicis Beijing on his childhood dream job and why his schoolmates call him ‘Rocky’.

Updated: Ng Tian It quits DDB, returns to McCann to replace Stephen Mui
Jan 5, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Updated: Ng Tian It quits DDB, returns to McCann to replace Stephen Mui

SHANGHAI - McCann Worldgroup China has named Ng Tian It as its new chief creative officer, replacing Stephen Mui, who resigned for family reasons at the end of November.

Saatchi & Saatchi's top creative in Beijing joins DDB Guoan
Jul 22, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Saatchi & Saatchi's top creative in Beijing joins DDB Guoan

BEIJING - DDB China Group has appointed Ng Tian It as its new chief creative officer for its Beijing office, DDB Guoan.

Lowe's Ng Tian joins BBDO Proximity Beijing as ECD
Nov 11, 2010
Staff Reporters

Lowe's Ng Tian joins BBDO Proximity Beijing as ECD

BEIJING - Ng Tian It, most recently with Lowe & Partners as the global CD on Unilever’s Clear haircare brand and chief creative officer of Lowe Singapore, has been appointed as ECD of BBDO Proximity Beijing.

Lowe Singapore brings local touch to Singapore Zoo’s Night of Horrors
Oct 15, 2010
Angelia Seetoh

Lowe Singapore brings local touch to Singapore Zoo’s Night of Horrors

Singapore Zoo has collaborated with Lowe for a one-off campaign to promote the Night Safari's Halloween Horrors activities for the month of October.

Getty Images launches annual Mishmash challenge
Oct 8, 2010
Staff Reporters

Getty Images launches annual Mishmash challenge

GLOBAL - Getty Images has launched its annual multimedia Mishmash challenge to inspire and foster music video producers of the future.

