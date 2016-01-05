ng tian it
Creative Minds: Ng Tian It really loves cop shows
The chief creative officer at Publicis Beijing on his childhood dream job and why his schoolmates call him ‘Rocky’.
Updated: Ng Tian It quits DDB, returns to McCann to replace Stephen Mui
SHANGHAI - McCann Worldgroup China has named Ng Tian It as its new chief creative officer, replacing Stephen Mui, who resigned for family reasons at the end of November.
Saatchi & Saatchi's top creative in Beijing joins DDB Guoan
BEIJING - DDB China Group has appointed Ng Tian It as its new chief creative officer for its Beijing office, DDB Guoan.
Lowe's Ng Tian joins BBDO Proximity Beijing as ECD
BEIJING - Ng Tian It, most recently with Lowe & Partners as the global CD on Unilever’s Clear haircare brand and chief creative officer of Lowe Singapore, has been appointed as ECD of BBDO Proximity Beijing.
Lowe Singapore brings local touch to Singapore Zoo’s Night of Horrors
Singapore Zoo has collaborated with Lowe for a one-off campaign to promote the Night Safari's Halloween Horrors activities for the month of October.
Getty Images launches annual Mishmash challenge
GLOBAL - Getty Images has launched its annual multimedia Mishmash challenge to inspire and foster music video producers of the future.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins