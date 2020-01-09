nets

NETS 'brand refresh' is a whitewash
Jan 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

Singapore payment service gives its brand identity a long overdue refresh...by turning its logo white?

Singapore payment provider calls pitch
Sep 20, 2017
Staff Reporters

NETS plans to choose a team of four agencies to handle its needs.

The Media Shop announces four business wins
Aug 16, 2013
Racheal Lee

SINGAPORE - Independent media agency The Media Shop announced it has won four pieces of business recently, namely NETS, Actegy, Oanda Asia Pacific and BEI Asia Awards.

