nets
Jan 9, 2020
NETS 'brand refresh' is a whitewash
Singapore payment service gives its brand identity a long overdue refresh...by turning its logo white?
Sep 20, 2017
Singapore payment provider calls pitch
NETS plans to choose a team of four agencies to handle its needs.
Aug 16, 2013
The Media Shop announces four business wins
SINGAPORE - Independent media agency The Media Shop announced it has won four pieces of business recently, namely NETS, Actegy, Oanda Asia Pacific and BEI Asia Awards.
