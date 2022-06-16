natalie lam

What Publicis' Natalie Lam is looking for on the Lions print & publishing jury
Jun 16, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

What Publicis' Natalie Lam is looking for on the Lions print & publishing jury

CANNES LIONS JURY PERSPECTIVES: The chief creative officer for Publicis Groupe APAC & MEA also shares what she wants to immerse herself in at Cannes and who she wants to meet.

Creative Q&A: OgilvyOne's Natalie Lam is in the hot seat
Aug 17, 2010
Jane Leung

Creative Q&A: OgilvyOne's Natalie Lam is in the hot seat

Natalie Lam, regional creative director at OgilvyOne Asia Pacific and executive creative director at OgilvyOne Shanghai, on how she got into advertising.

