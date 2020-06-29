Search
naomi yamamoto
Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Naomi Yamamoto, Shiseido
Innovative and experimental creative work has kept Shiseido's marketing a cut above most other beauty brands, returning in-house creative chief Yamamoto to our list.
May 18, 2018
Time to seek 'Zen-like harmony' in a disrupted industry: WFA president
Highlights from the World Federation of Advertisers' Global Marketing Week in Tokyo, including its president's call for restoring balance in a troubled industry.
Feb 7, 2018
Shiseido hires R/GA in Tokyo as it seeks transformation
The brand has embedded a five-person team from R/GA in its creative department.
Oct 11, 2017
How Shiseido is evolving its approach to creativity
The beauty giant’s ECD sees individual—not corporate—relationships as central to the future of creative work.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins