najib razak

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak appoints PR firm
14 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak appoints PR firm

The politician, who has been convicted for the misappropriation of public funds, hires Karv Communications to repair his image in the US media.

Malaysian agency BW Creatives makes splash with 'Election Cereals'
Apr 16, 2013
Emily Tan

Malaysian agency BW Creatives makes splash with 'Election Cereals'

MALAYSIA - Following its rebranding from a design to a creative agency, BW Creatives has launched tongue-in-cheek Election Cereals in anticipation of Malaysia's upcoming 13th General Elections.

Malaysia: Government brands itself with 1Malaysia concept
Nov 9, 2012
Racheal Lee

Malaysia: Government brands itself with 1Malaysia concept

KUALA LUMPUR - While political parties employing marketing and advertising consultants are not a new phenomenon globally, most countries in the Southeast Asia region do not seem to follow suit.

MCMC to censor internet in Malaysia?
Jun 9, 2011
Racheal Lee

MCMC to censor internet in Malaysia?

KUALA LUMPUR – A letter seemingly from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) suggests certain file sharing websites may soon be blocked in the country.

