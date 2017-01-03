naga ddb

40 Under 40 2022: Alex Goh, Naga DDB
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Alex Goh, Naga DDB

From working on brand strategy to changing the agency’s way of working, Goh has transformed Naga DDB’s business into a rich experience for brands.

No LOLs in this mannequin-challenge video
Jan 3, 2017
Matthew Miller

No LOLs in this mannequin-challenge video

A creepy look at child sexual exploitation in Naga DDB Tribal's followup to 'Nursery crimes'.

CASE STUDY: How Nippon Paint inspired Malaysians to give their homes a makeover
Aug 22, 2012
Sophie Chen

CASE STUDY: How Nippon Paint inspired Malaysians to give their homes a makeover

MALAYSIA - Nippon Paint and Naga DDB showed Malaysian homeowners how colours could bring positive effects to their daily life with an integrated campaign.

CASE STUDY: How Munchy's Cream Crackers grew sales with its USP
Mar 7, 2012
Staff Reporters

CASE STUDY: How Munchy's Cream Crackers grew sales with its USP

Munchy's has launched a campaign through Naga DDB, for its Cream Crackers, leveraging on its USP of being a dip-sized cracker brand.

DiGi celebrates Internet craziness
Jan 19, 2012
Racheal Lee

DiGi celebrates Internet craziness

KUALA LUMPUR - DiGi Malaysia has launched a campaign, entitled ‘Gila about Internet’ (Crazy about Internet), through Naga DDB.

Naga DDB names new ECD
Jan 10, 2012
Racheal Lee

Naga DDB names new ECD

KUALA LUMPUR - Naga DDB has appointed Theerapol Koomsorn as its executive creative director, to replace Ted Lim.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

2 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

3 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

5 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Agency of the Year 2022

8 Agency of the Year 2022

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

9 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Mindshare, Ogilvy and Famous Innovations lead award haul at South Asia AOY 2022

10 Mindshare leads award haul at South Asia AOY 2022