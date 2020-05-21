murderousbeasts
SPCA hijacks video conferencing backgrounds to promote pet adoption
Singapore's animal protection organisation and Forsman&Bodenfors want you to put your virtual backgrounds to work on behalf of animals who need real homes.
A salute to the true WFH heroes
Masterpet ANZ spotlights the "four-legged heroes" and "fur workers" who are making life under lockdown bearable, in a campaign put together in three days by The Works. Let the cooing commence.
Bugs are not welcome, but cute ads about bugs are
Big, oddly polite, bugs get doors slammed in their faces in a fun spot from Orchard for the flea and tick protection product Simparica.
Why is there a strange human-cat roaming Singapore?
EXCLUSIVE: If you think you've woken up in the middle of the movie 'Cats', you can thank/blame telco Circles.Life.
Watch 25 fun Hyundai ads in just over four minutes
An enjoyable series of #4SecondReviews for the Hyundai Venue by AnalogFolk features a bevy of odd creatures and characters, including Corey Feldman, but is tragically lacking in squirrels.
Domuts: They're donuts, but for dogs
THE WORK: 'ABN Rescue' for CGU Insurance by The Monkeys.
