mullenlowe lintas group
Jan 13, 2020
Lowe Lintas hands head of South India role to Sonali Khanna
She has been with the organisation for the last 15 years
Sep 5, 2018
MullenLowe Lintas Group names new India leadership
The group has made internal promotions, appointing Amer Jaleel as group chairman and Virat Tandon as group CEO.
Jul 18, 2017
Joseph George quits MullenLowe Lintas Group
He moves on to pursue his "big dream" after 26 years with the agency network
Jul 5, 2017
Vikas Mehta to head new full-service MullenLowe agency in India
MullenLowe continues its hyper-bundling strategy with PointNine Lintas, which will unite various different capabilities in one agency.
