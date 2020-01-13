mullenlowe lintas group

Lowe Lintas hands head of South India role to Sonali Khanna
Jan 13, 2020
Campaign India Team

She has been with the organisation for the last 15 years

MullenLowe Lintas Group names new India leadership
Sep 5, 2018
Olivia Parker

The group has made internal promotions, appointing Amer Jaleel as group chairman and Virat Tandon as group CEO.

Joseph George quits MullenLowe Lintas Group
Jul 18, 2017
Campaign India Team

He moves on to pursue his "big dream" after 26 years with the agency network

Vikas Mehta to head new full-service MullenLowe agency in India
Jul 5, 2017
Olivia Parker

MullenLowe continues its hyper-bundling strategy with PointNine Lintas, which will unite various different capabilities in one agency.

