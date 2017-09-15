mrc

The Swiss cheese model: Taking a bite out of ad fraud
2 days ago
Prateek Dayal

Ad fraud doesn't just siphon away marketing spend. Bots can now convincingly mimic user behaviour, skewing your view of your marketing performance. The chief strategy officer at Aqilliz explains a hole-y approach to fighting back.

MRC and CMAC to audit three China measurement services
Sep 15, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

AdMaster's TrackMaster, Miaozhen's AdMonitor, and Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings will get audited themselves, but some observers don't expect much short-term impact.

Google submits YouTube to Media Ratings Council audit
Feb 22, 2017
Emily Tan

Google submits YouTube to Media Ratings Council audit

Google has committed to having YouTube's metrics audited by the Media Rating Council.

