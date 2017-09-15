Search
mrc
2 days ago
The Swiss cheese model: Taking a bite out of ad fraud
Ad fraud doesn't just siphon away marketing spend. Bots can now convincingly mimic user behaviour, skewing your view of your marketing performance. The chief strategy officer at Aqilliz explains a hole-y approach to fighting back.
Sep 15, 2017
MRC and CMAC to audit three China measurement services
AdMaster's TrackMaster, Miaozhen's AdMonitor, and Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings will get audited themselves, but some observers don't expect much short-term impact.
Feb 22, 2017
Google submits YouTube to Media Ratings Council audit
Google has committed to having YouTube's metrics audited by the Media Rating Council.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins