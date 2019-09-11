mooncakes

Politics and mooncakes: This year, HK tensions eclipse traditional marketing
Sep 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

Politics and mooncakes: This year, HK tensions eclipse traditional marketing

As usual, mooncake makers have gone all out this year to sell their sweet, dense treats. But in the run-up to Mid-Autumn Festival 2019, factors outside any marketer's control are impacting brands such as Maxim's and Taipan.

Mainland shoppers boost Hong Kong's adspend in August
Sep 22, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Mainland shoppers boost Hong Kong's adspend in August

HONG KONG - Food-related advertising campaigns, coupled with rising mainland demand, resulted in an 18 per cent (year-on-year) rise in ad-spending in August this year, according to research by AdmanGo.

Branded mooncakes offer marketers a new tool in China
Sep 12, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Branded mooncakes offer marketers a new tool in China

HONG KONG - It's the mid-autumn festival when mooncakes are all the rage. Thanks to clever marketing and packaging, these seasonal pastries have consumers worshipping their sales counters. Traditional bakeries and Western marketers alike are making use of the delicacy as a marketing tool to extend brand equity and cash in on the mooncake season. Here are some hard-to-ignore mooncakes Campaign came across.

Angry Birds mooncakes fly off Taobao shelves in China
Aug 30, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Angry Birds mooncakes fly off Taobao shelves in China

CHINA - The popular stylised wingless 'Angry Birds' have taken the form of mooncakes in time for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia