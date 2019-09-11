mooncakes
Politics and mooncakes: This year, HK tensions eclipse traditional marketing
As usual, mooncake makers have gone all out this year to sell their sweet, dense treats. But in the run-up to Mid-Autumn Festival 2019, factors outside any marketer's control are impacting brands such as Maxim's and Taipan.
Mainland shoppers boost Hong Kong's adspend in August
HONG KONG - Food-related advertising campaigns, coupled with rising mainland demand, resulted in an 18 per cent (year-on-year) rise in ad-spending in August this year, according to research by AdmanGo.
Branded mooncakes offer marketers a new tool in China
HONG KONG - It's the mid-autumn festival when mooncakes are all the rage. Thanks to clever marketing and packaging, these seasonal pastries have consumers worshipping their sales counters. Traditional bakeries and Western marketers alike are making use of the delicacy as a marketing tool to extend brand equity and cash in on the mooncake season. Here are some hard-to-ignore mooncakes Campaign came across.
Angry Birds mooncakes fly off Taobao shelves in China
CHINA - The popular stylised wingless 'Angry Birds' have taken the form of mooncakes in time for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.
