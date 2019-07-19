monopoly

Facebook faces joint UK and European Commission competition probe
1 day ago
Sean Hargrave

Facebook faces joint UK and European Commission competition probe

Joint action suggests a tougher new line from competition authorities.

Amazon faces EU competition probe
Jul 19, 2019
Omar Oakes

Amazon faces EU competition probe

Company's dual role as retailer and marketplace is being investigated.

EU's Google crackdown will only make search ads more expensive
Apr 1, 2019
Wesley Parker

EU's Google crackdown will only make search ads more expensive

Some publishers may be so all-in on Google that they can't move to another search partner.

Google hit with third Europe antitrust fine over online ads
Mar 21, 2019
Omar Oakes

Google hit with third Europe antitrust fine over online ads

Internet behemoth 'blocked' rivals Microsoft and Yahoo from selling ads in Google search results pages.

Opinion: Google – An emerging monopoly?
Oct 27, 2011
Hari Shankar

Opinion: Google – An emerging monopoly?

Hari Shankar, Asia-Pacific director at Performics discusses life in a Google Universe.

McDonald's | McDonald's Monopoly Game | Singapore
Nov 5, 2009

McDonald's | McDonald's Monopoly Game | Singapore

Two classic family brands McDonald's and Monopoly are collaborating for the first time in Singapore.

