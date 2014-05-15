michael lee

Michael Lee: 'The idea of a big, TV-driven brand campaign is getting harder and harder to deliver'
2 days ago
Nicola Merrifield

VCCP Partnership’s chief strategy officer discusses what lies ahead for planners as the media landscape continues to fragment.

Michael Lee talks about IAA China honour
May 15, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China CEO Michael Lee took home the award for outstanding contribution to the advertising industry in China at the 43rd International Advertising Association (IAA) World Congress, making him the only Chinese winner (alongside Miles Young and Serge Dumont).

Saatchis confirms Michael Lee as Greater China head as Billingsley returns to Europe
Jun 26, 2013
Benjamin Li

GREATER CHINA - Having denied since February that Justin Billingsley was leaving Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China to return to Europe, and that Michael Lee would succeed him as CEO, the agency finally confirmed the news with a press statement released today.

Saatchi & Saatchi wins Huawei’s 'Make it possible’ global communications account
Jun 6, 2013
Benjamin Li

GREATER CHINA & GLOBAL - Saatchi & Saatchi South China has confirmed that it has won a creative pitch for the visual-identity system for Huawei's ‘Make it possible’ global communications campaign.

Saatchi's Justin Billingsley tipped to leave China, Michael Lee to take CEO role
May 22, 2013
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Justin Billingsley, regional CEO and chairman of Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China, is tipped to be leaving his role for a position in Europe, although Billingsley himself denies any impending change.

Michael Lee promoted, wears three hats at Saatchi & Saatchi Greater China
Apr 10, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Saatchi & Saatchi has tweaked its leadership structure to enable further growth on expectations that Shanghai will become its largest office in Asia Pacific by the end of 2012.

