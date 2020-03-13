mercedes benz

OMD and Wavemaker split Daimler's media business in China
Mar 13, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

OMD wins Daimler's locally-produced auto business while Wavemaker retains the foreign import business.

Mercedes-AMG GT is too fast for its own ad
Jun 1, 2015
Matthew Miller

CHINA - With BBDO China, Mercedes-Benz has released a pair of amusing ads that introduce its AMG GT model to 'discerning automotive connoisseurs'. But only one of the spots really succeeds.

Mercedes-Benz targets sophisticated female drivers in Japan with short film series
Jun 20, 2012
Staff Reporters

TOKYO - Mercedes-Benz has launched a series of four short films in an initiative designed to promote its E Class cabriolet to female drivers in Japan.

Mercedes-Benz goes for reality race
Aug 29, 2011
Staff Reporters

SINGAPORE – Mercedes-Benz is celebrating its 125th anniversary with its first reality contest, dubbed ‘The Mercedes-Benz 125! Race’.

Mercedes-Benz activates interactive service on SingTel Mio Stadium
Mar 21, 2011
Magz Osborne

SINGAPORE: Mercedes-Benz has inked a partnership with SingTel Mio TV’s sports channels, Mio Stadium, to offer an interactive TV service on the 'green button'.

