meet

Marketing in Asia is a balancing act: Visa's Danielle Jin
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Marketing in Asia is a balancing act: Visa's Danielle Jin

The brand's Asia CMO discusses the diversified demands of marketing a storied brand in a complex and competitive market. Here's how Visa is iterating campaigns, learning from China and capturing first-party data.

Visa refreshes brand identity after seven years
Jul 21, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Visa refreshes brand identity after seven years

The new 'Meet Visa' identity, developed by Wieden+Kennedy, is a nod to the brand's evolution from its card-issuing roots, as it looks to position itself as a broader financial-services platform.

Starcom MediaVest's LiquidThread to launch new variety show for Wrigley
Jan 5, 2011
Benjamin Li

Starcom MediaVest's LiquidThread to launch new variety show for Wrigley

BEIJING - LiquidThread, the branded entertaintment unit of Starcom MediaVest China, will launch a branded variety game show, 'Doublemint talents meet beauties', on Jiangsu Satellite TV, starting 14 January.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

2 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Mindshare names APAC CEO

3 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

4 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

5 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

6 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on imposter syndrome

7 BBH interns produce purpose-driven campaign on imposter syndrome

Google bolsters agency team

8 Google bolsters agency team

Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

9 Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations