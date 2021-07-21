Search
Marketing in Asia is a balancing act: Visa's Danielle Jin
The brand's Asia CMO discusses the diversified demands of marketing a storied brand in a complex and competitive market. Here's how Visa is iterating campaigns, learning from China and capturing first-party data.
Jul 21, 2021
Visa refreshes brand identity after seven years
The new 'Meet Visa' identity, developed by Wieden+Kennedy, is a nod to the brand's evolution from its card-issuing roots, as it looks to position itself as a broader financial-services platform.
Jan 5, 2011
Starcom MediaVest's LiquidThread to launch new variety show for Wrigley
BEIJING - LiquidThread, the branded entertaintment unit of Starcom MediaVest China, will launch a branded variety game show, 'Doublemint talents meet beauties', on Jiangsu Satellite TV, starting 14 January.
