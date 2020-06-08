media supply chain

We should be outraged by programmatic's 'missing 15%' because tech can solve it
Jun 8, 2020
Dan de Sybel

We should be outraged by programmatic's 'missing 15%' because tech can solve it

We have the ability to create globally unique IDs for each impression generated by a publisher. What's stopping us from doing it?

Fixing programmatic: 'We’re doing the hard stuff now'
Aug 22, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Fixing programmatic: 'We’re doing the hard stuff now'

MediaMath CEO Joe Zawadzki explains why a fully accountable, addressable digital supply chain still eludes advertisers, requiring builders focused on end goals, not exit strategies.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia