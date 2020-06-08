media supply chain

Search
Jun 8, 2020
We should be outraged by programmatic's 'missing 15%' because tech can solve it
We have the ability to create globally unique IDs for each impression generated by a publisher. What's stopping us from doing it?
Aug 22, 2019
Fixing programmatic: 'We’re doing the hard stuff now'
MediaMath CEO Joe Zawadzki explains why a fully accountable, addressable digital supply chain still eludes advertisers, requiring builders focused on end goals, not exit strategies.
