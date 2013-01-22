mazda

When the creative is this clever, nothing else really Mazdas
1 day ago
Ad Nut

When the creative is this clever, nothing else really Mazdas

The Monkeys Aotearoa channel relatability in spades in their latest campaign for Mazda New Zealand, and the result has Ad Nut squirreling with delight.

Mazda poised to select Saatchi & Saatchi for CX-7 & Mazda 6 marques
Jan 22, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Mazda poised to select Saatchi & Saatchi for CX-7 & Mazda 6 marques

BEIJING - Mazda has reportedly shifted creative duties to Saatchi & Saatchi following a pitch that included incumbent DMG, Raynet Ogilvy and another local ad agency.

Mazda picks WE Marketing Group as creative AOR for market expansion
Nov 22, 2010
Benjamin Li

Mazda picks WE Marketing Group as creative AOR for market expansion

HONG KONG - WE Marketing Group has sealed the creative retainer account contract for Mazda in Hong Kong after an earlier agency pitch.

