Politics and mooncakes: This year, HK tensions eclipse traditional marketing
As usual, mooncake makers have gone all out this year to sell their sweet, dense treats. But in the run-up to Mid-Autumn Festival 2019, factors outside any marketer's control are impacting brands such as Maxim's and Taipan.
Maxim's | Snowy Moon Cake Promotion | Hong Kong
As the year nears the mid-Autumn festival, Hong Kong's fast-food retail giant Maxim's has launched an interactive campaign to draw attention to the Snowy moon cake line.
