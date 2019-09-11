maxims

Politics and mooncakes: This year, HK tensions eclipse traditional marketing
Sep 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

Politics and mooncakes: This year, HK tensions eclipse traditional marketing

As usual, mooncake makers have gone all out this year to sell their sweet, dense treats. But in the run-up to Mid-Autumn Festival 2019, factors outside any marketer's control are impacting brands such as Maxim's and Taipan.

