matthew harrington

Dec 5, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Edelman president Matthew Harrington on the depletion of public trust and the shifting power dynamic between organisations and stakeholders.

Oct 2, 2019
Thomas Moore

'It's too big a job for me to do myself,' Richard Edelman said about handing off the president role to Harrington.

Oct 4, 2012
Sophie Chen

ASIA PACIFIC - PR companies are changing rapidly as the media channels they used to rely on lose their influence. But far from a negative change, this means that PR companies should take the lead in the digital world based on their better understanding of stakeholders and end consumers, according to Matthew Harrington, Edelman’s global chief operating officer.

