maternity

Nike salutes the strength of pregnant women in new film
2 days ago
Simon Gwynn

Nike salutes the strength of pregnant women in new film

The advertising by Wieden & Kennedy is for Nike's first dedicated maternity collection, featuring more than 20 women athletes around the globe

‘Contradict the status quo’: Mayarya’s advice for building fashion brands
Nov 11, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

‘Contradict the status quo’: Mayarya’s advice for building fashion brands

HONG KONG - Given this city's high rental costs, international competition and a local market dominated by big players, launching a startup fashion brand requires a creative eye, the identification of a strategic gap and strong business fundamentals within a global context.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

2 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

5 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

6 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

8 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

9 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

10 Performance marketing, is it really effective?