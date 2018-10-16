Search
master
1 day ago
Trump's potential ban on Alipay, WeChat would impact luxury and financial brands
The Trump administration is reportedly considering a ban on Chinese payment systems Alipay and WeChat Pay, which would impact not only those companies but many other brands and retailers as well.
Oct 16, 2018
Starcom wins $80m Singapore government-wide media account
New structure following six-agency pitch will see the Publicis agency handling strategy, planning and buying for the government.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins