Trump's potential ban on Alipay, WeChat would impact luxury and financial brands
1 day ago
Carol Huang

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a ban on Chinese payment systems Alipay and WeChat Pay, which would impact not only those companies but many other brands and retailers as well.

Starcom wins $80m Singapore government-wide media account
Oct 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

New structure following six-agency pitch will see the Publicis agency handling strategy, planning and buying for the government.

