Search
maruti
13 hours ago
Cars remain a status symbol for young India: Maruti Suzuki marketing lead
Shashank Srivastava, the automaker's senior executive officer, marketing and sales, speaks with Campaign India on the sidelines of a campaign rolled out to celebrate six years of its Arena retail offering.
Jan 10, 2012
Lowe Lintas & Partners India secures Economic Times and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga accounts
MUMBAI – Lowe Lintas & Partners has been named agency of record for the Economic Times without a pitch. The agency has also just won creative duties for the launch of Maruti Suzuki’s new multi-purpose vehicle, the Ertiga, following a competitive pitch.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins