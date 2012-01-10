maruti

Cars remain a status symbol for young India: Maruti Suzuki marketing lead
13 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Cars remain a status symbol for young India: Maruti Suzuki marketing lead

Shashank Srivastava, the automaker's senior executive officer, marketing and sales, speaks with Campaign India on the sidelines of a campaign rolled out to celebrate six years of its Arena retail offering.

Lowe Lintas & Partners India secures Economic Times and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga accounts
Jan 10, 2012
Staff Reporters

Lowe Lintas & Partners India secures Economic Times and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga accounts

MUMBAI – Lowe Lintas & Partners has been named agency of record for the Economic Times without a pitch. The agency has also just won creative duties for the launch of Maruti Suzuki’s new multi-purpose vehicle, the Ertiga, following a competitive pitch.

