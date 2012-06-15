Search
marriot international
1 day ago
Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC
How Marriott's regional CMO is adjusting campaign rollout plans to coincide with the reality of uneven post-pandemic revival.
Jun 15, 2012
Marriott International launches global campaign for Renaissance Hotels
HONG KONG - Marriott International has launched Renaissance Hotel's first global advertising campaign with global marketing and communications agency, Anomaly.
