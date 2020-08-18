maggie cheung
Women to Watch 2020: Maggie Cheung, DDB Group Hong Kong
Unafraid to challenge tradition, Cheung has revitalized her agency’s relationship with its largest account partner, McDonald’s—and clients and colleagues are lovin’ it.
Mandarin Oriental celebrates 50th year with ad designed by pop art Guru Sir Peter Blake
HONG KONG - Mandarin Oriental is celebrating its 50th anniversary this October, and London Advertising commissioned pop art guru Sir Peter Blake to create a colourful collage of some of the brand's celebrity fans, 10 of whom will attend the hotel’s first celebration event here in October.
HK celebs promote Converse collaboration with Maison Martin Margiela
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Wing Shya, Maggie Cheung and Sean Kunjambu have joined forces in a creative project to further promote sneakers made by Converse in collaboration with Belgian designer Maison Martin Margiela, which launched locally last week.
