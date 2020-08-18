maggie cheung

Women to Watch 2020: Maggie Cheung, DDB Group Hong Kong
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Maggie Cheung, DDB Group Hong Kong

Unafraid to challenge tradition, Cheung has revitalized her agency’s relationship with its largest account partner, McDonald’s—and clients and colleagues are lovin’ it.

Mandarin Oriental celebrates 50th year with ad designed by pop art Guru Sir Peter Blake
Sep 27, 2013
Benjamin Li

Mandarin Oriental celebrates 50th year with ad designed by pop art Guru Sir Peter Blake

HONG KONG - Mandarin Oriental is celebrating its 50th anniversary this October, and London Advertising commissioned pop art guru Sir Peter Blake to create a colourful collage of some of the brand's celebrity fans, 10 of whom will attend the hotel’s first celebration event here in October.

HK celebs promote Converse collaboration with Maison Martin Margiela
Sep 19, 2013
Benjamin Li

HK celebs promote Converse collaboration with Maison Martin Margiela

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Wing Shya, Maggie Cheung and Sean Kunjambu have joined forces in a creative project to further promote sneakers made by Converse in collaboration with Belgian designer Maison Martin Margiela, which launched locally last week.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia